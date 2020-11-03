KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning following a call of a disturbance in a KCK neighborhood.
Officers responded to North 76th Street, near 76th Drive, at 3 a.m. after someone called police and said a man was outside yelling and shooting a gun. When they arrived, they found a Hispanic man in his late 20s on the ground. He was dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
The fatal shooting is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
