GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- A man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Grandview.
Officers were called about 7:50 p.m. to a reported shooting in the area of Highgrove Road and Spring Street.
Upon arrival officers located a man about 40 years old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.
Grandview detectives are investigating. Anyone with information concerning the incident are encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
