The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --  A man has died and woman has been injured in an overnight shooting at Longview Lake.

Investigators say the woman is recovering after she was shot in the leg sometime after 1 a.m. Monday near Raytown Road and 109th Street.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said the shooting was domestic violence related, and the investigation is still ongoing.

As deputies approached the man who shot the woman, he killed himself. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

