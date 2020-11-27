KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Detectives need your help solving the city’s 167th and most recent homicide.
Officers were called just before 11 p.m. Thursday to 79th Street and Troost Avenue on a shooting.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim's name has not been released. Police have not released a suspect description at this time.
A high number of the homicide this year started with an argument. A majority of people killed were shot, most with a handgun.
This year has been deadly for Kansas City. Last month, the city surpassed the previous homicide record set in 1993 which was 153 deaths.
Detectives are asking if you have information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
