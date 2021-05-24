OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police in Overland Park are investigating a homicide early Monday morning.
Officers say a man is dead after a shooting about 5:20 a.m. in the 8500 block of West 85th Street. Police say this is very unusual for this area.
According to police, neighbors heard a gun and saw two men run through the parking lot where the person was shot. They say witnesses saw two cars - a black and white sedan - speed off.
Police have not identified the victim or suspects yet. The motive is also unknown.
Shawnee Mission West High School is nearby, but police say there is no threat to the school or the public
Refresh this page for updates.
