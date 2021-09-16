KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating the city's latest homicide.
Officers who were outside the East Patrol Station heard sounds of gunshots in the area about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Those officers immediately began canvassing the area and within minutes a shooting call came in at East 30th Street and Wabash Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the street.
He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
Detectives are asking if you have any information, please call them at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
