FORT SCOTT, KS (KCTV/AP) — A man charged with tampering with a vehicle owned by two missing Wisconsin brothers appears in court Wednesday facing new charges in Kansas.
Garland Nelson is charged in Bourbon County, Kansas, with endangering the food supply and transporting diseased animals across state lines. Prosecutors say Nelson didn't have proper health papers when he took 35 calves from his family's farm in Missouri to a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas, in May.
A USDA inspector said the cattle were malnourished and thin.
The charges Nelson is in court for Wednesday are classified as a misdemeanor.
In Missouri, prosecutors allege Nelson abandoned a rental truck used by Justin and Nick Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, after the brothers visited the Nelson farm in Braymer, Missouri. The brothers were reported missing July 21 and are presumed dead.
A Kansas farmer, David Foster, said the 35 calves brought to his pasture were sick . He says he and Nelson bought 131 calves together but the other 96 died.
