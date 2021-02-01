Police ended a five-hour standoff Monday morning after they went into a house and found a possible suspect dead.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police ended a five-hour standoff Monday morning after they went into a house and found a possible suspect dead.

It started just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to East 41st Street and Warwick Boulevard because of a rape. When officers got there, they found a possible suspect and a woman, who had gone to a neighbor’s apartment for help.

The woman told officers she had been raped and was taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating how the man inside died.

