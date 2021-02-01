KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police ended a five-hour standoff Monday morning after they went into a house and found a possible suspect dead.
It started just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to East 41st Street and Warwick Boulevard because of a rape. When officers got there, they found a possible suspect and a woman, who had gone to a neighbor’s apartment for help.
The woman told officers she had been raped and was taken to the hospital.
Police are investigating how the man inside died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.