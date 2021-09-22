KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating an overnight homicide.
Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to 69th Street and Jackson Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found a man shot in the front yard of a home. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred in front of the home near where the victim was found. There is no suspect description available at this time.
If anyone saw anything or has any information they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-235-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
