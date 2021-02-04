Police say a man is dead after being shot near 75th Street and Lydia Avenue.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say a man is dead after being shot near 75th Street and Lydia Avenue.

Officers say the initial investigation points to the victim being a resident of the home he was found in front of.

Police were called just before midnight Thursday and say something happened between the victim and another person who did not live in the house. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a couple of hours later.

No suspect information is available at this time. If anyone has information they are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-tips.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.