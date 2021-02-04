KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say a man is dead after being shot near 75th Street and Lydia Avenue.
Officers say the initial investigation points to the victim being a resident of the home he was found in front of.
Police were called just before midnight Thursday and say something happened between the victim and another person who did not live in the house. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a couple of hours later.
No suspect information is available at this time. If anyone has information they are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.