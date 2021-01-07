KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in south Kansas City.
Officers were called just after 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 11400 block of Oak Street.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. he was taken to the hospital where he died.
A short time later a second victim showed up at the hospital suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was lasted listed in critical condition.
Detectives are asking if you have any information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.