KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead after a rollover wreck early Tuesday morning.
Police said that a Cadillac sedan had been northbound on U.S. Highway 71 at Paseo Boulevard when the driver apparently lost control. The vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway and overturned at least one time.
The driver and only occupant was ejected and died at the scene.
The victim has been identified as a 50-year-old Kansas City man.
Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The highway reopened about 6 a.m.
