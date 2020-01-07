PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- After 62 years, Macy's will be closing its location at the Prairie Village Shopping Center.

"After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close Macy’s Prairie Village Shopping Center store in Prairie Village, KS," a spokesperson told KCTV5 News. "A clearance sale will begin in January 2020 and run for approximately 8-12 weeks."

Macy’s will close 11 other locations around the country in 2020.

Macy's will remain at other locations in the metro area, including Macy’s Town Center Plaza, Macy’s Oak Park, Macy’s Summit Fair, Macy’s Independence Center and Macy’s Metro North Mall.

The mayor of Prairie Village said the city learned of the news on Monday.

The company has not said how many employees will be out of a job, or if they will be offered positions at other locations.

The Jones Store operated there beginning in 1956. Macy's, in 2006, re-branded The Jones Store.

This closing announcement was made right on the heels of Hallmark saying it will cut hundreds of jobs.

Kansas City-based Hallmark Cards Inc. plans to cut nearly 400 jobs A shake-up at Kansas City-based Hallmark Cards, Inc. could leave hundreds of employees out of work to start the new year.

Experts say January is the worst month for layoffs. People can expect it after the seasonal uptick in hiring that happens in November and December.

Local business experts say as disappointing as losing a job can be, the market is hot right now and unemployment is low.