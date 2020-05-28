LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- One year ago today, a tornado ripped through the town of Linwood, Kansas.

Broken Memories, Strong Resolve: The Linwood Tornado 6 Months Later It's been six months since an EF-4 tornado ripped through Douglas and Leavenworth counties, destroying the small community of Linwood, KS.

Thankfully, nobody was killed, but families and businesses are still working to pick up the pieces left behind by that EF-4 to this day. That tornado was about a mile wide. It made its way across the northeastern part of Kansas destroying several communities. Sirens could be heard all the way in Kansas City and its surrounding areas.

Many families and businesses have come a long way since that devastating storm. Residents have been working to rebuild homes and businesses for the past year.

Officials: 19 structures destroyed, 50 affected but only 3 injuries in Linwood tornado Tornadoes roared through Linwood, Kansas, Tuesday night, and in the light of Wednesday morning residents are beginning to see just how much damage was done.

One of those still working is Free State Growers They are building acres of brand new, highly-efficient greenhouses in their original spot.

Linwood residents still picking up the pieces following EF-4 tornado This weekend will mark two months since a devastating EF-4 tornado ripped through Linwood, Kansas and people there are still picking up the pieces.

Orders are keeping them busy as ever, but getting to this point didn’t come easy.

Owner Mark Illausky says when he first saw the remnants of the greenhouse he was devastated. He says he knew it would be a lot of work before he could grow again but couldn’t even begin to estimate how much.

Linwood tornado survivors help each other with lost and found One week after that destructive EF-4 tornado touched down, the Linwood community is still picking up the pieces.

"The demolition process actually took three months. There were hundreds and hundreds of truckloads of debris that was hauled out of here everyday. We looked more like a scrap metal site than an operating business," he said.

NWS: Tornado that hit Linwood, Eudora was an EF-4 The NWS has confirmed the tornado that ripped through several Kansas communities like Linwood and Eudora Tuesday night was rated as an EF-4.

Once all of the metal was gone, they were able to bring in new plants and start shipping again within the week.