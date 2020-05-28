One year ago today, a tornado ripped through the town of Linwood, Kansas. Thankfully, nobody was killed, but families and businesses are still working to pick up the pieces left behind by that EF-4 to this day.

Thankfully, nobody was killed, but families and businesses are still working to pick up the pieces left behind by that EF-4 to this day. That tornado was about a mile wide. It made its way across the northeastern part of Kansas destroying several communities. Sirens could be heard all the way in Kansas City and its surrounding areas.

Many families and businesses have come a long way since that devastating storm. Residents have been working to rebuild homes and businesses for the past year.

One of those still working is Free State Growers They are building acres of brand new, highly-efficient greenhouses in their original spot.

Orders are keeping them busy as ever, but getting to this point didn’t come easy.

Owner Mark Illausky says when he first saw the remnants of the greenhouse he was devastated. He says he knew it would be a lot of work before he could grow again but couldn’t even begin to estimate how much.

"The demolition process actually took three months. There were hundreds and hundreds of truckloads of debris that was hauled out of here everyday. We looked more like a scrap metal site than an operating business," he said.

Once all of the metal was gone, they were able to bring in new plants and start shipping again within the week.

