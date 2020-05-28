One year ago today, a tornado ripped through the town of Linwood, Kansas. Thankfully, nobody was killed, but families and businesses are still working to pick up the pieces left behind by that EF-4 to this day.
It's been six months since an EF-4 tornado ripped through Douglas and Leavenworth counties, destroying the small community of Linwood, KS.
Thankfully, nobody was killed, but families and businesses are still working to pick up the pieces left behind by that EF-4 to this day. That tornado was about a mile wide. It made its way across the northeastern part of Kansas destroying several communities. Sirens could be heard all the way in Kansas City and its surrounding areas.
President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration covering more than half of the Kansas' 105 counties.
This weekend will mark two months since a devastating EF-4 tornado ripped through Linwood, Kansas and people there are still picking up the pieces.
Orders are keeping them busy as ever, but getting to this point didn’t come easy.
Owner Mark Illausky says when he first saw the remnants of the greenhouse he was devastated. He says he knew it would be a lot of work before he could grow again but couldn’t even begin to estimate how much.
One week after that destructive EF-4 tornado touched down, the Linwood community is still picking up the pieces.
"The demolition process actually took three months. There were hundreds and hundreds of truckloads of debris that was hauled out of here everyday. We looked more like a scrap metal site than an operating business," he said.
