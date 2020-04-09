LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The coronavirus pandemic is changing Easter weekend for many in Kansas City.
Easter egg hunts and other traditions are on hold for this weekend, but that doesn't mean you still can't do some celebrating.
In Liberty, Missouri, they are hosting a community egg hunt where residents are encouraged to add egg decor or spring themed artwork to the exterior of their homes.
Since the city's parks and recreation department's big Bunny Bash was cancelled, there will also be free, candy-filled eggs available for Liberty residents.
You can pick up those up, one bag per family, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Liberty Community Center.
