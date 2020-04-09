Easter Eggs
WFTX

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The coronavirus pandemic is changing Easter weekend for many in Kansas City.

Easter egg hunts and other traditions are on hold for this weekend, but that doesn't mean you still can't do some celebrating.

In Liberty, Missouri, they are hosting a community egg hunt where residents are encouraged to add egg decor or spring themed artwork to the exterior of their homes.

Since the city's parks and recreation department's big Bunny Bash was cancelled, there will also be free, candy-filled eggs available for Liberty residents.

You can pick up those up, one bag per family, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Liberty Community Center.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.