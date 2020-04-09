LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- A Lenexa company is making thousands of medical-grade face shields for doctors and nurses.
Donegan Optical usually makes magnifiers that optometrists and jewelers use. Now, they take the same head band and put a flexible, sterile piece of clear plastic on the front. They have the capability to produce thousands of the shields.
Donegan Optical in Lenexa usually manufactures magnifiers. Now they use the headpieces to make face shields for healthcare workers. The staff is down to seven people and they assemble hundreds of shields daily. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/GhjgxkaiAu— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) April 9, 2020
Donegan Optical says they want to help the community while keeping some of their employees busy.
They’re meeting with nearly every hospital in the Kansas City about donating the protective gear.
"They’re concerned about homemade stuff, and we have to explain this is made in a controlled manufacturing environment," Donegan Optical president Frank Donegan said.
The company made something similar for healthcare workers during the AIDS epidemic.
Donegan Optical is considering selling the masks even after we flatten the curve of the coronavirus.
