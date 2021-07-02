INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum is now transformed, and it’s opening to the public Friday with a new look.

The $29 multi-million dollar project has been years in the making. The museum will take about an hour or so to get through. It’s filled with many artifacts and activities that will teach you things you may not know about Truman.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to learn in a very personal way,” said Kelly Anders, the library’s deputy director.

Visitors start their journey with a short film setting the tone.

“And then you go on a linear way through President Truman’s life from his boyhood through his time in World War II in Kansas City in politics and finally his presidency and beyond when he returned to Independence,” Anders said.

Along the way you can get involved and connect with the history of Truman’s life. It’s thanks to many interactive elements.

“One of my absolute favorites is the 14-foot globe that’s in the middle that talks about the hard problems of peace. And in that section, you see basically the world was severely fractured after World War II,” Anders said.

Anders says this new and improved version of the library was a long time coming.

“We closed in July of 2019 to start the renovation, but this project has been going on for about five years,” she said.

Anders says it’s an experience for all ages and shines a refreshing light not only on Truman’s life but also on the legacy of the Missouri town he called home.

“President Truman used to often say Independence is the center of the world, and this library supports that,” Anders said.

This is one of 15 presidential libraries throughout the country, and Anders says this one will put Independence on the map.

Advance reservations are required. General admission is $12. Click here to purchase tickets. Current hours are 9–3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 12-5 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday.