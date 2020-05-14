LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- If you can’t wait to get back in the gym, you don’t have to wait very long.

Jackson County announced fitness centers can reopen Monday.

Jackson County to allow gyms, fitness centers to reopen on May 18 The Jackson County Health Department announced Wednesday night that gyms will reopen in the county on May 18.

Ryan Waters, the owner of Shredd KC, says other gyms are doing it, so they are too.

Shredd KC and other small gyms are frustrated the rules for reopening specifically target workout places.

“A lot of it just doesn’t make sense. Every other business can open, pretty much, around me,” Waters said. “I don’t understand if we’re following the same guidelines as everybody else why we have to remain closed.”

The Lee’s Summit gym already got one non-compliance citation a few weeks ago. They weren’t open, but trainers were recording workout videos so clients could workout at home. Someone saw and called in.

Waters has consulted with his attorney before reopening on Thursday. They said it’s discrimination for the government to allow some businesses to reopen and not others under the same guidelines.

The gym is using a strict new cleaning policy and having every person sign in before they workout.

“Everything they touch they have to wipe down. I have gym wipes all around. The gym is one of the cleanest places you can go to the way I have it set up," Waters said.

Waters said they will limit the number of people inside. Each client has to sign a waiver saying they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms before they can work out.

KCTV5 News also reached out to the county executive’s office and health department. They did not answer our questions. We’ll stay in touch with Shredd KC and let you know if they get any kind of citation.