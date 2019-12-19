LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A special school bus will roll out in Lee’s Summit on Thursday in the fight for literacy.
It’s taken about three years for the bus to go from idea to unveiling, and when students walk into the mobile bus library, it feels like a party.
“Nothing is square, flat, round. It’s all just cutting around bolts here and screws here," said Scott Wright with the Lee's Summit School District.
At times it felt like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. There aren’t exactly widely used plans for turning a school bus into a library on wheels.
"I think the most important facet of this project is the emphasis on literacy that’s going to enable our community to rally around, regardless of whether you’re a parent, a patron, a business owner," said Laura Maxwell with the district.
The Modern Language Association says parents and children are spending less time reading together. It’s dropped by about 8 percent.
The district is hoping the bus gets kids interested in reading.
"Just to hear the excitement in their voice and to hear the wow," Wright said. "And that’s what it’s all about.”
Once on the bus, kids can sit together and read their book they pick out from the shelves.
The bus is going to follow another bus that brings meals to students in the summer. Kids will be able to grab lunch and pick out a book to bring home, all for free.
Once school picks back up after winter break, the district will take the mobile bus library around to a few elementary schools to show it off, and the kids will get to vote on a name for the bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.