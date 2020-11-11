Leavenworth puts on 101st Veterans Day parade

LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- The 101st Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade will be held Wednesday in downtown Leavenworth.
The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and is the largest veterans parade west of the Mississippi River.
Due to COVID-19, the parade will be smaller this year. There will also be a live stream of the parade on the city's Facebook page.
The parade will pause at 11 a.m. for the playing of taps by buglers stationed throughout the parade route.
The parade committee encourages people who attend the parade by practicing social distancing and wear masks when close to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.