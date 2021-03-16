FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Increased vaccination rates will make it possible for some families to see grandparents on Easter or Passover, but many community gatherings are staying virtual.
One advantage of holding the Unity Seder over Zoom is getting to include more people than ever before. Community and faith leaders will talk with the public and elected officials about Passover and how it relates to the world we live in now. They’ll share culture with more than 230 people through songs, prayers and food.
While it may educate some people about the faith, Gavriela Geller with the Jewish Community Relations Board, says it’s about much more finding things everyone has in common.
“The themes that are central to the Seder are themes of liberation from oppression or fleeing the land that you've always known and hopes for a better life. And these are stories that resonate amongst so many different cultures and these values are shared amongst many different faiths,” Geller said.
Senator Jerry Moran compared the themes to constitutional ideals. He says we have often failed to live up to the notion “all men are created equal.”
Moran says gathering together and finding strength in diversity will shape a more equitable future.
