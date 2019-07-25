LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Lawrence Public Schools is taking aim at Immigration and Customs Enforcement with a resolution passed by the school board.
A resolution passed this week says the school board is opposed to any action by ICE that would interfere with the education of students, and that the school board will take any appropriate action to protect students if need be.
The resolution mentions the Supreme Court ruling that undocumented children have the right to education. It also mentions the school policies in place that barr school officials from inquiring about a student’s immigration status.
School Board President Melissa Johnson says it’s for that reason that she doesn’t know how many students in Lawrence Public Schools are undocumented.
There are enough though that the board thought it was important to reassure families ahead of the new school year that children will be safe on campus.
Board members say children as young as second grade express fear about ICE breaking up their families.
KCTV5 News reached out to ICE for a statement on the resolution and haven’t heard back.
The school board says this is not a political statement but a way to address any fear in the migrant community before school starts.
Johnson says the district hasn’t had any problems with ICE that prompted this. She says it was just the general climate of fear in immigrant communities and an increase in ICE activity all over the metro.
“We wanted to be proactive as we’re about to enter back to school. We wanted to reassure our families that school is a safe place for their students,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.