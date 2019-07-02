Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Seventeen children have died in hot cars this year, according KidsAndCars.org.
Now, lawmakers are pushing for technology that could prevent hot car deaths.
Cars these days are jammed packed with technology. You get reminders to wear a seat belt, turn off the headlights and close the gas tank door.
But what if you had an alert to check your back seat?
A group of lawmakers are pushing for legislation that would require makers of automobiles to include a rear seat reminder to prevent parents and caretakers from leaving children in hot vehicles.
It’s called the Hot Cars Act of 2019, and it was recently reintroduced in the House. A similar bill was introduced in Congress in 2017 and failed.
Some automobiles already have a rear seat reminder feature in certain models of cars made by Nissan and Hyundai.
General Motors plans to make the feature standard in most of their four-door vehicles and already does in ones such as the Buicks, Cadillacs, Escalades Chevrolets.
According to Scotty Smith with Cable Dahmer in Kansas City, the feature is simple to use.
“You make sure that you open the door, put your babies in the back seat. Once you shut the back door, it’s already activated it’s ready to go. So, once you get in the car and start it up … you’re rushing because it’s late, you’ve got to get to work. You’re hurrying, hurrying, then I get to work and I turn the car off. You hear that ding, ding, ding? That’s your rear seat reminder letting you know that hey, there might be somebody in the backseat,” he said.
Smith says some people with a General Motors vehicle aren’t even aware they have the feature and is something that can easily be turned on.
It can be activated under your car settings and then rear seat reminder.
"It’s as easy as turning it on, or turning it off," Smith said.
If your car does not have this feature there are other options for reminders. This includes putting your shoe or your purse in the back seat, because in most instances, you wouldn’t walk away without it.
There are also free apps like “The Backseat” that’ll send you alerts when you arrive at your destination to check your back seat.
