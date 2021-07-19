KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters battled a large building fire at an abandoned school in south Kansas City early Monday morning.
The call came out at 5:20 a.m. at East 105th Street and Grandview Road just south of Interstate 470.
When firefighters arrived on the scene there was fire and smoke showing and the building was heavily involved.
The water pressure was low when firefighters arrived on scene so crews had to change to a defensive stance.
There were no injuries reported, and no one was inside building at the time of the fire.
