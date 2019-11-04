OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Fire investigators believe an apartment fire early Monday morning was caused by unattended cooking.
Firefighters were called just after 2 a.m. to Arcadia at Overland Park near West 108th Terrace and Hemlock Street.
First units on the scene reported light smoke only from a three-story apartment building with evacuation in progress.
Firefighters went to work attacking a kitchen fire in a second story unit, while additional crews evacuated remaining residents. The fire was extinguished in a matter of minutes and contained to the kitchen area of an apartment.
All residents were evacuated safely. However, one cat was found dead from smoke inhalation.
Firefighters say fire damage was contained to the apartment of origin, and two units will not be able to reoccupy. Management is moving the displaced residents to other units in the complex.
