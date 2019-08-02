LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Beginning Saturday, the Kansas Department of Transportation will perform bridge repairs on U.S. Highway 69 over Interstate 35.
The project will replace the bridge deck, rehabilitate the bridge and reconstruct pavement on Hwy. 69 from the southbound I-35 to southbound Hwy. 69 exit through the southern approach slab of the bridge.
The project is expected to be completed by December, weather permitting.
The ramp from southbound I-35 to southbound Hwy. 69 will be closed for the duration of the project.
The detour is southbound I-35 to eastbound Interstate 435, then Hwy. 69.
Motorists expecting to travel to points along Hwy. 69 south of 87th Street will need to follow the detour.
Motorists should plan ahead and allow for extra time.
There will also be intermittent road closures on I-35 in both directions in the vicinity of the bridge due to overhead work.
Clarkson Construction Company of Kansas City is the primary contractor on the $3.7 million project.
