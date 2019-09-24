ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Transportation is shutting down lanes to do annual inspections on the Centennial and Amelia Earhart bridges.
Inspections are usually done in the spring, but had to be pushed back because of the weather. Crews are looking over the bridges this week because storms and heavy rains in the spring forced them to change their schedule.
They will shut Centennial Bridge down to one lane Wednesday through Friday this week, and Monday and Tuesday of next week.
It’s open Tuesday because KDOT is also inspecting the Amelia Earhart bridge in Atchison from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. KDOT finished a portion of the inspection on the Amelia Earhart bridge in the spring, but is working Tuesday to complete it.
Mike Quizon, public affairs manager for KDOT's Kansas City metro region, say a lot of scheduling and planning goes into repairing bridges of any size.
“But for something like this the centennial bridge is relatively large and it goes expands quite a bit so it takes more time to look at every inch of it because what these guys do as they look at the top the bottom and underneath and they look for everything,” Quizon said.
Quizon said inspectors will look for any cracks or damage to the surface, expansion joints and support beams. He said the Centennial bridge was built in 1955 and is holding up well. The Amelia Earhart bridge has been in its current condition since 2012.
KDOT and the Missouri Department of Transportation work together on maintaining bridges that span the Missouri River. The two departments split the cost of labor and repairs.
On the Missouri side, Governor Mike Parson is touring some poorly rated bridges around Warrensburg and Joplin on Tuesday.
