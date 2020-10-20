KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City police officer who was indicted for assaulting a teen nearly a year ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday before a Jackson County judge.

Sgt. Matthew Neal appeared before Judge Bryan Round via video conference. He has been charged with third-degree assault, a felony.

His next court appearance has been schedule for Nov. 19.

Grand jury indicts KCPD sergeant for excessive force in incident with teen The Jackson County prosecutor is charging a Kansas City Police Department officer with assault in connection with an incident involving a teen in November of last year.

In August when Neal was indicted, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Neal injured a 15-year-old by kneeing him in the back of the head and neck and forcing the juvenile’s head to the pavement.

The Fraternal Order of Police and KCPD say their statements from the indictment still stand.

FOP President Brad Lemon said in part, “the Lodge supports Sgt. Neal and believes that his actions were justified under the totality of the circumstances. We are confident that he will be ultimately exonerated.”

“This use of force injuring this juvenile who was handcuffed and compliant, I think we can all agree this is not a provocative statement, that just can’t be tolerated," Baker said.

KCPD sent the investigative file to federal prosecutors, the FBI and the county prosecutor. Right now, Neal faces just state charges.

Neal is on administrative leave and will remain that way throughout all court proceedings. He is out without bond.