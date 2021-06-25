A man is dead overnight after he was shot and killed in Kansas City. Officers were called about 10p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of West 40th Street in regard to a shooting.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead overnight after he was shot and killed in Kansas City.

Officers were called about 10p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of West 40th Street in regard to a shooting.

They they arrived on scene, they found a man unresponsive on the ground in front of a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. People at the scene and officers provided aid.

Officers called for paramedics who took the victim to the hospital where he later died.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was outside in front of the home when he was shot.

If anyone heard or saw anything or has any info they are asked to call detectives at 234-5043, or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to arrest in this case.

