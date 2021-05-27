KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating Kansas City's 60th homicide.
Officers were called at 12:45 a.m. Thursday to the 10500 block of East 42nd Street at the apartment complex on a sound of shots call. Callers said they heard several shots near an apartment building there.
When officers arrived they were directed towards the entryway of one of the apartment buildings. As they made their way inside the building they found a woman dead who had been shot outside the apartment units in a common area of the building.
There is no information on a suspect at this time.
If anyone saw anything or has any information they are asked to contact the homicide unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.
