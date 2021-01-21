Virus Outbreak-Parents as Educators

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools will host two virtual Parents as Partners Workshops in January to address many of the questions parents have had about remote learning.

Beginning Thursday, the district will host the first of two virtual workshops from 6-7:30 p.m. The district will conduct the second workshop in Spanish on Jan. 27.

Each workshop will consist of seven breakout sessions and parents will have a choice to attend at least two sessions during a one-hour timeframe.

The seven breakout sessions are 30-minutes and will cover the following topics:

Breakout 1: Special Education:

• Empowering Parents: Continuous Learning Plans during Remote Learning - Both Breakout Session

Breakout 2: Literacy Strategies to Practice at Home:

• Pre-K and Elementary – First Breakout

• Middle and High School – Second Breakout

Breakout 3: Use of Technology:

• Accessing Infinite Campus Parent Portal– K-12 - Both Breakout Session

Breakout 4: Diploma+

• Elementary and Middle School – First Breakout Session

• High School, Dual Credit/TEC Opportunities, Pathways and Scholarships – Second Breakout Session

Breakout 5: Health Services:

• COVID-19 Mitigation - Both Breakout Sessions

Breakout 6: Student Services:

• Family and Community Engagement, Social-Emotional Learning, Attendance and the Enough Is Enough initiative - Both Breakout Sessions

Breakout 7: Remote Learning Tips for Parents

• Elementary - First Breakout Session

• Middle and High School – Second Breakout

The link for parents to register for the workshop is listed below. 

Parents As Partners Workshop

Participants will be required to select the Breakout Rooms of their choice. 

