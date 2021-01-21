KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools will host two virtual Parents as Partners Workshops in January to address many of the questions parents have had about remote learning.
Beginning Thursday, the district will host the first of two virtual workshops from 6-7:30 p.m. The district will conduct the second workshop in Spanish on Jan. 27.
Each workshop will consist of seven breakout sessions and parents will have a choice to attend at least two sessions during a one-hour timeframe.
The seven breakout sessions are 30-minutes and will cover the following topics:
Breakout 1: Special Education:
• Empowering Parents: Continuous Learning Plans during Remote Learning - Both Breakout Session
Breakout 2: Literacy Strategies to Practice at Home:
• Pre-K and Elementary – First Breakout
• Middle and High School – Second Breakout
Breakout 3: Use of Technology:
• Accessing Infinite Campus Parent Portal– K-12 - Both Breakout Session
Breakout 4: Diploma+
• Elementary and Middle School – First Breakout Session
• High School, Dual Credit/TEC Opportunities, Pathways and Scholarships – Second Breakout Session
Breakout 5: Health Services:
• COVID-19 Mitigation - Both Breakout Sessions
Breakout 6: Student Services:
• Family and Community Engagement, Social-Emotional Learning, Attendance and the Enough Is Enough initiative - Both Breakout Sessions
Breakout 7: Remote Learning Tips for Parents
• Elementary - First Breakout Session
• Middle and High School – Second Breakout
The link for parents to register for the workshop is listed below.
Participants will be required to select the Breakout Rooms of their choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.