KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say too many calls about nonessential businesses are clogging up the 911 emergency line.
In response, the Kansas City, Kansas police launched a special COVID-19 non-compliant business hotline to help address businesses within Wyandotte County that are not complying with the current stay at-home order that went into effect for Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County on March 24.
The number is 913-225-4788. The line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. During other hours, calls should be made to the KCKPD non-emergency number at 913-596-3000.
Residents can leave a short message about where the potential problem is.
Within the first 48 hours the hotline was set up, police got more than 100 calls. About half of those were outside jurisdiction.
Police could answer most calls with an explanation of the order. Only 10 calls required follow-ups from officers.
Police say they don’t want to issue citations.
On the first call, they’ll visit the business and remind them of the state-wide stay-at-home order.
If it continues to stay open, that’s when police will issue a fine.
Examples of essential business include:
- Hospitals
- Childcare facilities
- Government operations
- Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities
- Grocery stores
- Construction only to the extent that you provide services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences or other Essential Businesses or are involved in Healthcare Operations, Essential Infrastructure or Essential Government Functions
- Farms
- Gas stations and auto repair facilities
- Banks
- Garbage collection
- Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses
- Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning
- Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers
- Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, and goods directly to residences
- Childcare facilities providing services that enable essential employees to go to work
Owners who do not see their business specifically listed should read the stay at-home health order at wycokck.org/COVID-19.
