KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is providing special shuttles from Bartle Hall’s overnight warming center to various daytime warming centers in Kansas City to help the city’s homeless survive the frigid winter temperatures.

The special RideKC shuttles will leave Bartle Hall and head to Southeast Community Center and Hillcrest Community Center shortly after 8 a.m. when residents must leave Bartle Hall. 

“KCATA’s four pillars of transit include providing access to jobs, healthcare, education and affordable housing,” said Robbie Makinen, President and CEO of KCATA. “For those who don’t have housing, we feel compelled to get them to a warm and safe place. This opportunity to partner with the Downtown Council allows us to run towards those who need us most, not run away from them.”

Many of the warming centers in Kansas City are currently on existing RideKC routes. You can find them on the RideKC website, RideKC.org

