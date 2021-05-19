KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City residents needing additional assistance with rent and utilities will be able to receive support Wednesday.
Southside First Missionary Baptist Church is hosting Evergy, KC Water and Spire for a one-stop-shop with resources. It is the first program of its kind for the companies.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program and Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be on site as well. They will help residents fill out applications for assistance.
Spire and Evergy also have a free partnership for those who are income qualified. In addition, Evergy will connect people to their energy kits, that can lower bills through weatherproofing homes and using smart technology.
The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. outside the church at 2015 E. 50th Street.
In the case of bad weather, it will be postponed until May 26. There will also be three more events for those who cannot attend Wednesday. Masks are required.
