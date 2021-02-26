KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Friday is the KC Streetcar's third annual Black History Month celebration. It's all virtual beginning at 7 p.m. on the streetcar's YouTube and Facebook page.
The event is set to include dance, poetry, music and guest speakers including Mayor Quinton Lucas.
Other featured guests include: Nublvckcity, Kadesh Flow, Sheri Hall and the UMKC Conservatory.
