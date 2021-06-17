KANSAS CITY MO (KCTV) -- Thursday is expected to be one of the hottest days of the year in the Kansas City area.
With this in mind, Shelter KC has prepared hundreds of 'Beat the Heat' hot weather kits for the homeless.
The kits include water, a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, chap stick and granola bars. The kits will be available for pick up at the mission at 1520 Cherry Street and they will also be given out during street outreach.
According to Shelter KC Executive Director Eric Burger, they see this as a tangible way to work toward getting the homeless off the street.
Shelter KC is also accepting donations for the hot weather kits. They can be taken to the mission.
For pet owners, Wayside Waifs has suggestions to keep animals protected in the heat.
They said it is important to keep your animal inside as often as possible.
If you take your pet outdoors, make sure it is hydrated and kept near shaded areas. Also consider taking pets out in the early morning hours or in the evening. This can prevent the possibility of animals burning their paws on asphalt.
Also, never leave a pet in the car. This includes if your windows are down.
These tips can help prevent the possibility of heat stroke in animals.
