KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Kansas City police officer continues to fight for his life after being shot in the head Thursday afternoon.

The officer underwent emergency surgery and has been surrounded by family, friends and colleagues.

This officer, who has not yet been named, has only been on the force for two and a half years, with his colleagues describing him by saying “he’s a good kid.”

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the officer and his partner arrived to the McDonald’s near 31st and Van Brunt around 4:30 p.m. after a call about a man with a gun.

Missouri Highway Patrol investigators said that when the suspect ran away, he turned around and fired at the officers, hitting the one officer. The other officer shot and killed that suspect.

Friday morning investigators with the MSHP identified the suspect as 31-year-old Ky Johnson of Grandview.

In addition to this incident, another KCPD officer was shot while responding to a robbery earlier in the day Thursday.

A RideKC bus driver saw the incident and called police before the suspect in that incident boarded her bus. She then drove slowly, allowing the police to catch up to the bus.

As police boarded, the suspect fired multiple gunshots, hitting the officer as well as the bus driver.

Another officer shot the suspect, who was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer was treated and released, and the bus driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.