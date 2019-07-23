KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The International Champions Cup is on the move in Kansas City.
The match between Bayern Munich and AC Milan will take place at Children’s Mercy Park at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The game is a big deal because Kansas City is trying to show that the metro can be a viable source for the 2026 World Cup, and this international match is being used to show that Kansas City can be a major soccer city.
This is the first time both Bayern Munich and AC Milan will have been to Kansas City. The soccer match was originally set to be played at Arrowhead Stadium.
Though, the Chiefs say bad weather caused a setback with a construction project. That’s when the venue was changed to Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
But regardless of the venue, it’s all part of the momentum and that ongoing conversation about Sporting Kansas City and the Kansas City Chiefs partnering to get the men’s World Cup in 2026.
It is something that even young soccer fans are hopeful for.
“It would be really cool, and I think the fans would go crazy," said 9-year-old Calder Warren.
“It’d be cool because it’d be in our home town and I feel like there’d be a lot of excitement throughout the city," 10-year-old Ava Slocum said.
Tickets are still available for the game.
