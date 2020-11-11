SALINE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Salina.
Knute Willison, 68, has been missing since Nov. 4. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a camo jacket, jeans and a gold, square pinky ring.
Willison is possibly driving a silver Saturn Aura with Kansas plates 936KVN.
The vehicle was last seen on Nov. 5, traveling east on Interstate 70 near Junction City.
Willison suffers from schizophrenia and dementia. He does not have his medication.
If you see him, please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.
