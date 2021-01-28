KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The KBI has issued an Amber Alert for 8-year-old London Johnson and 4-year-old Lauren Smith.
The two children were last seen at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday in a white 2012 Ford Fusion with Kansas plates 232MFP. The vehicle was being operated by their babysitter, authorities say.
They went to the gas station at 3801 Leavenworth Road and the babysitter left the vehicle running to enter the store.
The suspect entered the running vehicle and left the location.
The suspect is described as a black man about 5'8" tall and 250 pounds.
Both girls were last seen wearing pink coats and black pants with their hair styled in an afro.
Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing children, suspect or suspect’s vehicle.
If you have other information call the KCKPD 913-596-3000.
The Missouri Highway Patrol has also joined the search.
