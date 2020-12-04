BASEHOR, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas school districts finish their first week of winter sports competitions in a frenzy of new schedules and new regulations.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association finalized safety parameters for the winter sports season just days before Thanksgiving break.
The rules include a mask mandate for everyone not actively participating in play and a ban on fans attending matches in person until at least January 28, among other limitations.
Coaches and players tell KCTV5, even though the season will feel different than past years, they’re just happy to play.
Basehor-Linwood High School Athletic Director, Ross Schwisow, said he knew the winter sports schedule was all tentative, but the timing of KSHSAA’s decision to let athletes compete starting December 1 complicated plans.
“It’s a scramble mode with scheduling our officials and doing those things. I think everybody knows they have to be flexible at this time, but it’s been a difficult week for sure,” Schwisow said.
The BLHS girls wrestling team hosts its first triangular Friday with Tonganoxie and Lansing. School officials put it on the schedule Monday.
Schwisow said wrestling teams will have more, smaller meets during the week rather than large, weekend-long tournaments. KSHSAA limits wrestling tournaments to a maximum of eight teams.
The Bobcats’ basketball teams were originally scheduled Friday to face off against Eudora, but Eudora delayed the start of their practices for safety reasons. They agreed to reschedule until both teams are in game-ready condition.
Schwisow said the state-wide protocols, like prohibiting crowds at events, may come with some unintended advantages.
“What the student section does and how that can give you a home court advantage, you know, all those are going to be gone,” he said. “The kids are just going to be competing at the root of the sport.”
The athletic director said the decision to allow winter sports to take place during a pandemic came down to how valuable district officials felt the lessons learned through athletics are to kids. Additionally, tasking the athletes to try to avoid exposure to the coronavirus when they’re away from the team teaches personal responsibility.
“It’s them following the recommendations, and honestly, making some sacrifices to be able to participate in something they love,” Schwisow said.
Fans can watch Basehor-Linwood and other Kansas high schools compete through livestreams provided by the National Federation of High Schools.
