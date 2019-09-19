OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Researchers in Kansas are making it easier for farmers to grow and sell hemp.
The Kansas State University Olathe campus is now testing samples of hemp for CBD and THC levels. It's one of the only public research labs in Kansas licensed to do this. A few private labs offer similar testing, but it’s rare to see this from a public research facility.
Researchers can send the results back in about a week so growers know exactly what they have before the state tests for legal levels.
As the lab gets up and running, it is working closely with the Kansas Department of Agriculture and labs from around the country.
Hemp is a new business in Kansas, and there’s still a lot to learn. It really started to take off this planting season.
Dr. Eleni Pliakoni is the head of the lab and says she is excited to provide this service to growers and to get in on the ground level of the research.
"My personal interest is to be able to understand how this crop is behaving in the state of Kansas, because weather conditions and environmental conditions can affect a lot, like the concentrations of the cannabinoids," she said.
When the Kansas Department of Agriculture tests, it’s mainly looking for legal levels of THC, but the CBD is what makes hemp profitable.
These results farmers get back from this lab will help farmers estimate what they can make back from their crop. A growing expert tells KCTV5 News that estimate helps a lot in an uncertain business.
“This is a brand new crop for Kansas and it’s a little bit like the Wild West out here in terms of growing, selling, the prices, the marketing, all of that is really unknown. So, the farmers that are experimenting they’re really making a little bit of a gamble right now to find out if they’re going to be able to make money with it this crop,” extension specialist Cary Rivard said.
Growers can send in samples for $125.
