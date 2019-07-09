KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many drivers know what it’s like to have accidentally driven into a pothole, bottomed out on a bumpy road or even had to take a detour because of highway construction.
However, the experience for drivers vary depending on their side of State Line Road.
According to a recent study by Wallet Hub, the roads in Missouri were ranked with the sixth worst roads in America. As for Kansas, they rank 12th best.
This category was determined based off “traffic indiscipline”, which includes things like phone use, speeding, and aggressive acceleration. The ranking was also determined based off fatalities, DUIs, pedestrian and bike deaths, and uninsured drivers.
Talking to truck drivers, who can average 1000,000 miles a year, they are have differing opinions.
“Kansas has a lot better roads,” Trucker David Adkins said. “A hell of lot better roads. Missouri, they are just horrible. Plain out right horrible.”
"I’ll tell you they’re not as bad as the roads in Oklahoma.,” John Harrington, a trucker who has been on and off the road since the 80’s, said. “Honestly, the people in Oklahoma should get a refund on their taxes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.