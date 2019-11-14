INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police departments are considering a new tool that might be less harmful than a stun gun.
The BolaWrap looks like something you’d find on Batman's utility belt. It launches an 8-foot Kevlar rope that wraps around a suspect’s legs or torso. Designers hope it’s not as painful but just as effective as a Taser or stun gun.
Midwest Public Risk will hold a demonstration Thursday as police chiefs and sheriff’s deputies from Kansas and Missouri will consider if the $800 device is worth the price tag.
"It’s another tool that they can go to in addition to, you have your Taser, you have your pepper spray ... the baton might be another tool that is carried a lot. As you can imagine the tool belts, the duty belts are becoming quite busy," Director of Risk Management Aaron Ambrose said.
Midwest Public Risk will also talk with departments about what kind of training and new policies they need before they use something like this.
Agencies in New York, Texas and California bought the device and have received training.
