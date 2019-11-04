SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- There are only a handful of community centers like the Reclamation Clubhouse in Kansas and Missouri.
The closest one in the Kansas City area is in Belton.
Pathway to Hope is opening a clubhouse in Shawnee to better serve people living with mental health conditions.
The Reclamation Clubhouse on Quivira opens Monday morning. They’ll be working with social workers and case managers to get things up and running.
Pathway to Hope opens a new resource for people living with mental illness. Reclamation Clubhouse in Shawnee offers job and educational opportunities, plus an inclusive community. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/PLKjTgErOs— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) November 4, 2019
The basement of the Emmanuel Family Church is set up for meeting space and where staff can offer members educational opportunities. The programming is individualized and based on members’ personal goals.
They can get job experience by working alongside staff answering phones and cooking in the kitchen. In here, people can plan and prep lunches to eat together.
Program Director Josh lyman says it’s a great chance to build new relationships.
“Persons who are living with mental illness often times find themselves isolated from the general community over the course of years. This club house will provide an opportunity to be able to come and be accepted as a co-equal group of individuals,” lyman says.
