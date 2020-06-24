KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A historic section of Kansas City could soon be in line for city funds to get a facelift.

On Wednesday, the city council will talk about investing $7 million into the 18th & Vine Jazz District.

In a meeting Tuesday, business owners and residents said the city needs to help bring new life and energy into this section of the city.

Historically, this section of the city has been the mecca for black-owned businesses in the community. Advocates say investing in this area is a step toward racial equity.

"How do we create economic parity in this city how do we drive economic development? 18th and Vine is a mechanism to do that for access to jobs and addressing some of the root causes of issues in our community through economics and this is a place where we can do that. this is historically been disinvested in," Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson said.

For the last decade, advocates have been asking for more resources to give the area a facelift by rehabbing some of the old buildings, starting new beautification projects and even assigning more officers to routinely patrol this area.

Advocates say the city does not pour the same resources into this community as other entertainment districts in the city. This is compared to Westport, Zona Rosa or the Power and Light District.

The 18th and Vine District is the only entertainment area without a community improvement district one-percent sales tax.

The city council will meet on the 26th floor of City Hall at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the idea of allocating money for improvements.