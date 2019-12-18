KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After Kansas City’s first significant snowfall this winter, the Public Works Department is gearing up for another season of potholes.
Drive along Ward Parkway and drivers can notice a night-and-day difference between the state of it now and about 10 months ago. The city repaved it before the Rock the Parkway race. Before then, it was riddled with potholes.
Kansas City Public Works crews patched 98 percent of the almost 19,000 potholes reported since January. That’s just from what drivers called in. The total number fixed is about five times that many.
Before the city gets back to regular road maintenance, the streets have to be clear and preferably dry.
