KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A three-hour standoff early Thursday morning in Kansas City ended with the suspect dead and an apartment on fire, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Officers responded just before midnight to an apartment building on Kenwood Avenue near East 36th Street after receiving word that a suspect wanted by law enforcement was at the location. A woman inside the apartment had called police and said he was inside the apartment, and that the suspect was a wanted escapee, police said.
Officers said they attempted to negotiate with the man, who said he had a gun and would not come out peacefully. At some point during the standoff, the suspect started a fire, and police and firefighters had to work to put the fire out, according to the police department.
Around 3 a.m., police and firefighters were able to make their way into the actual apartment, where the found the man dead. Police are investigating the circumstances of his death, and said he did not die through any police actions.
No one else was hurt in the incident, and the surrounding apartments had been cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.