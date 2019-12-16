KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A holiday favorite returns to Union Station this week.
Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express Train pulls in for its 19th year, spreading cheer Wednesday through Sunday.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves will stay with the train while it's stopped at the station.
You can tour the train, see Santa's sleigh, visit the gingerbread boxcar and more.
It's free for everyone and their families. A reservation is recommended and available online at boxoffice.unionstation.org.
Times:
- Dec. 18: 2-7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 19: 11-6 p.m.
- Dec. 20: 11-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. for Union Station members.
- Dec. 21 and 22: 10-7:30 p.m.
The line stops 30 minutes before the close of each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.