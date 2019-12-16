Holiday train winds up multistate journey in Kansas City

A festive holiday train that has chugged through Kansas and other states has is coming to Union Station in Kansas City.

 (Kansas City Southern Holiday Express/Facebook)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A holiday favorite returns to Union Station this week.

Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express Train pulls in for its 19th year, spreading cheer Wednesday through Sunday.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves will stay with the train while it's stopped at the station.

You can tour the train, see Santa's sleigh, visit the gingerbread boxcar and more.

It's free for everyone and their families. A reservation is recommended and available online at boxoffice.unionstation.org

Times:

  • Dec. 18: 2-7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 19: 11-6 p.m.
  • Dec. 20: 11-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. for Union Station members.
  • Dec. 21 and 22: 10-7:30 p.m.

The line stops 30 minutes before the close of each day.

