The pothole problem in Kansas City is a huge headache for drivers, causes damage to cars and continues to grow. Drivers are dodging potholes across the city.

"Very carefully. I swerve to miss them. I try to avoid them the best I can. I’ve hit a couple," Tracie Loudon said.

As of this week, the city says it has fixed 96 percent of potholes reported to 311.

The city’s public information officer says reporting potholes to 311 is the best way to fix the problem. 

No matter which way Loudon takes into work, there are always potholes to avoid and it takes a toll on her car.

"I’m sure it’s out of alignment, but we’ll deal with that after, after they fix them, I guess," Loudon said.

