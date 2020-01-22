KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The pothole problem in Kansas City is a huge headache for drivers, causes damage to cars and continues to grow.
Drivers are dodging potholes across the city.
"Very carefully. I swerve to miss them. I try to avoid them the best I can. I’ve hit a couple," Tracie Loudon said.
Pot holes stink, right? There are some pretty gnarly ones around town, but KCMO says it’s fixed 96% of pot holes reported to 311. More info on @KCTV5 this morning. pic.twitter.com/Z84m2JtFRt— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) January 22, 2020
As of this week, the city says it has fixed 96 percent of potholes reported to 311.
The city’s public information officer says reporting potholes to 311 is the best way to fix the problem.
Drivers say it’s hard to avoid pot holes on their drive.
No matter which way Loudon takes into work, there are always potholes to avoid and it takes a toll on her car.
"I’m sure it’s out of alignment, but we’ll deal with that after, after they fix them, I guess," Loudon said.
